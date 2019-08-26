Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 19% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 18.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.50% -5.30% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.86 2.41 2.52

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 37.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. had bearish trend while TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s peers have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. In other hand, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.