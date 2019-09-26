Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s results

This is a contrast between TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.50 N/A -0.14 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.47 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s potential upside is 230.95% and its average target price is $4.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has stronger performance than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.