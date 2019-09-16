Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and GeoPark Limited (:)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and GeoPark Limited (:) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.14 0.00 GeoPark Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and GeoPark Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and GeoPark Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3% GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. GeoPark Limited has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, GeoPark Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GeoPark Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares and 34.6% of GeoPark Limited shares. About 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.62% of GeoPark Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31% GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has -29.31% weaker performance while GeoPark Limited has 37.84% stronger performance.

Summary

GeoPark Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.