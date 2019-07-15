Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s results

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.55 N/A -0.10 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.15 7.69

In table 1 we can see TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Enerplus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Risk & Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Enerplus Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Enerplus Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Enerplus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.4% and 28.3% respectively. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 14.88% -0.88% -34.02% -37.04% -50.76% -20.7% Enerplus Corporation 3.65% -3.19% 6.8% -9.84% -28.05% 13.4%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has -20.7% weaker performance while Enerplus Corporation has 13.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.