Reviewing TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT)’s and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.57 N/A -0.10 0.00 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 9.05 N/A 1.43 8.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.4% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.9% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 14.88% -0.88% -34.02% -37.04% -50.76% -20.7% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 2.18% 7.74% 5.15% -14.16% -9.82% 16.03%

For the past year TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. had bearish trend while Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.