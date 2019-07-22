Reviewing Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 99 1.69 N/A 4.38 22.66 The Michaels Companies Inc. 12 0.23 N/A 1.97 5.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tractor Supply Company and The Michaels Companies Inc. The Michaels Companies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Tractor Supply Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Michaels Companies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tractor Supply Company and The Michaels Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% -19.3% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Tractor Supply Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tractor Supply Company is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Michaels Companies Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tractor Supply Company and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

The consensus target price of Tractor Supply Company is $114.83, with potential upside of 1.84%. Competitively The Michaels Companies Inc. has an average target price of $15.11, with potential upside of 103.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Tractor Supply Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of The Michaels Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -2.2% -5.01% 3.58% 2.19% 39.39% 18.96% The Michaels Companies Inc. -3.78% -14.38% -16.08% -38.15% -41.86% -19.05%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company had bullish trend while The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.