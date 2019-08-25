Reviewing Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply Company 102 1.43 N/A 4.38 24.84 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 13 0.01 N/A -62.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tractor Supply Company and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tractor Supply Company and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tractor Supply Company is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 269.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tractor Supply Company are 1.6 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Tractor Supply Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tractor Supply Company and Pier 1 Imports Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$118.4 is Tractor Supply Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.24%. Competitively Pier 1 Imports Inc. has an average price target of $0.5, with potential downside of -87.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares and 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year Tractor Supply Company had bullish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Tractor Supply Company beats Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.