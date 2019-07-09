Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Since TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.94% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.