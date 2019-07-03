Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.69 shows that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 6.39 beta.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.