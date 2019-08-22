Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.34 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.