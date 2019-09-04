Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.77 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Epizyme Inc. which has a 12.5 Current Ratio and a 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, and a 271.26% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 71.45% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. About 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.