Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 5.97 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.71, with potential upside of 136.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 80.11%. Insiders owned roughly 8.89% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.