Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

We are comparing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 53.47 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Alector Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 22.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 45.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.