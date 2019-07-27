Reviewing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)’s results

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.86 N/A -0.46 0.00 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.98 N/A 0.68 19.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TPI Composites Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp. has 2.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TPI Composites Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.4%. 1% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Milacron Holdings Corp. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. had bearish trend while Milacron Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milacron Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.