Reviewing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPI Composites Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TPI Composites Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.90% -2.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

With consensus target price of $37, TPI Composites Inc. has a potential upside of 40.20%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%. Given TPI Composites Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPI Composites Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TPI Composites Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc. had bearish trend while TPI Composites Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, TPI Composites Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. TPI Composites Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TPI Composites Inc.

Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors TPI Composites Inc.’s competitors beat TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.