Reviewing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s results

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPI Composites Inc.
|27
|0.80
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
|Colfax Corporation
|124
|0.84
|N/A
|0.52
|233.17
In table 1 we can see TPI Composites Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPI Composites Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.9%
|-2.4%
|Colfax Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPI Composites Inc.
|-9.91%
|-24.29%
|-28.42%
|-11.92%
|-14.88%
|-8.3%
|Colfax Corporation
|-1.93%
|-10.61%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|18.12%
For the past year TPI Composites Inc. has -8.3% weaker performance while Colfax Corporation has 18.12% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Colfax Corporation beats TPI Composites Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
