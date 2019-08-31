Reviewing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s results

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 26 0.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 85 3.80 N/A 3.41 26.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPI Composites Inc. and AMETEK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TPI Composites Inc. and AMETEK Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Liquidity

TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMETEK Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. AMETEK Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TPI Composites Inc. and AMETEK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$25 is TPI Composites Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.72%. Competitively AMETEK Inc. has a consensus price target of $91.67, with potential upside of 6.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than AMETEK Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of TPI Composites Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of TPI Composites Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.