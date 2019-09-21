Reviewing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)’s results

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites Inc. 24 0.59 N/A -0.46 0.00 Actuant Corporation 24 1.27 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see TPI Composites Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TPI Composites Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TPI Composites Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TPI Composites Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Actuant Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The average price target of TPI Composites Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 26.71%. On the other hand, Actuant Corporation’s potential downside is -11.38% and its average price target is $21.33. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TPI Composites Inc. is looking more favorable than Actuant Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03% Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1%

For the past year TPI Composites Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Actuant Corporation beats TPI Composites Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.