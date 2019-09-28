Reviewing TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)’s and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s results

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) compete with each other in the Mortgage Investment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 21 5.67 N/A 1.90 10.27 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 56 1.03 28.57M 5.17 11.28

Table 1 demonstrates TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Walker & Dunlop Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Specialty Lending Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. is presently more affordable than Walker & Dunlop Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 51,017,857.14% 18% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 13.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 80.7%. 0.33% are TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.1% are Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89%

For the past year TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.