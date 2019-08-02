Reviewing TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)’s and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s results

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), both competing one another are Mortgage Investment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 20 5.16 N/A 1.90 10.27 Essent Group Ltd. 45 5.78 N/A 4.94 9.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Essent Group Ltd. Essent Group Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Specialty Lending Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Essent Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Essent Group Ltd. 0.00% 21% 15.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Essent Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Essent Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Essent Group Ltd. is $48, which is potential 8.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. and Essent Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 94.1%. Insiders held 0.33% of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.8% are Essent Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59% Essent Group Ltd. -4.09% -3.87% -2.39% 18.69% 20.68% 35.05%

For the past year TPG Specialty Lending Inc. was less bullish than Essent Group Ltd.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd. beats TPG Specialty Lending Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.