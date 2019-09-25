Reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s results

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.93 N/A 1.70 11.65 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.66 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. J.W. Mays Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and J.W. Mays Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares and 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 80.04% are J.W. Mays Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend while J.W. Mays Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors J.W. Mays Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.