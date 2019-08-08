Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.