Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
