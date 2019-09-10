Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)’s results

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Demonstrates TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.85% and 66.91%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.85% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.