Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s results

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Holdings Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Boxwood Merger Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.