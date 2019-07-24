Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73%

For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.