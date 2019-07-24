Reviewing TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (TPGH)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

Both TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides TPG Pace Holdings Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
For the past year TPG Pace Holdings Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
