Reviewing Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)’s and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s results

We are comparing Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 122 0.00 N/A 11.73 10.28 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 27 0.00 N/A 3.15 8.20

Table 1 highlights Toyota Motor Corporation and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Toyota Motor Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently more expensive than Honda Motor Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta indicates that Toyota Motor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Toyota Motor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares and 2.2% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares. Toyota Motor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toyota Motor Corporation -0.92% -1.09% 0.84% 2.9% -12.67% 3.93% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -3.44% -7.65% -4.4% -9.37% -22.46% -2.34%

For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation had bullish trend while Honda Motor Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation beats Honda Motor Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.