Reviewing Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)’s and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)’s results

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) compete with each other in the Auto Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 124 0.00 N/A 11.85 10.89 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 14 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Toyota Motor Corporation and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Toyota Motor Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Toyota Motor Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17% Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. -6.59% -5.18% -3.18% -14.35% -14.65% 1.11%

For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.