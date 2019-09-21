Reviewing Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)’s and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s results

Since Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) are part of the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 125 0.00 N/A 11.85 10.89 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Toyota Motor Corporation and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.00% -158% -104.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has 17 and 16.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Toyota Motor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Toyota Motor Corporation and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 3% respectively. 8.5% are Toyota Motor Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.48% are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17% Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. 0.71% 17.92% -12.65% 109.63% -56.06% 165.73%

For the past year Toyota Motor Corporation was less bullish than Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Summary

Toyota Motor Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.