Reviewing Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)’s and Its Peers results

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Townsquare Media Inc. has 55.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Townsquare Media Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 15.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Townsquare Media Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -1.10% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Townsquare Media Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Townsquare Media Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.71

$9.38 is the average price target of Townsquare Media Inc., with a potential upside of 79.69%. As a group, Broadcasting – Radio companies have a potential upside of 73.70%. Based on the results shown earlier, Townsquare Media Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Townsquare Media Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Townsquare Media Inc. -3.06% -3.23% 0.56% -12.07% -16.17% 32.11% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Townsquare Media Inc. has stronger performance than Townsquare Media Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Townsquare Media Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Townsquare Media Inc.’s peers have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Townsquare Media Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Townsquare Media Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Townsquare Media Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Townsquare Media Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Townsquare Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Townsquare Media Inc. beats Townsquare Media Inc.’s peers.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions through its radio stations, Websites, radio stationsÂ’ online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 312 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 66 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic and lifestyle events, and other forms of entertainment. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 16 music and entertainment based national Websites. As of December 31, 2016, this segment produced approximately 550 live events in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.