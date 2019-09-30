Reviewing TowneBank (TOWN)’s and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 0.00 63.72M 1.96 14.36 WesBanco Inc. 36 1.22 51.13M 3.00 12.19

In table 1 we can see TowneBank and WesBanco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WesBanco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TowneBank is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 235,825,314.58% 8.9% 1.2% WesBanco Inc. 143,422,159.89% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

TowneBank is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. From a competition point of view, WesBanco Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

TowneBank and WesBanco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TowneBank’s downside potential is -3.43% at a $27 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.2% of TowneBank shares and 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.5% of TowneBank shares. Competitively, WesBanco Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year TowneBank has 17.49% stronger performance while WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors TowneBank beats WesBanco Inc.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.