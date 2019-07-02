Reviewing TowneBank (TOWN)’s and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 26 3.72 N/A 1.96 13.21 United Community Banks Inc. 26 4.23 N/A 2.15 12.72

Table 1 demonstrates TowneBank and United Community Banks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TowneBank. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. TowneBank is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Community Banks Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has TowneBank and United Community Banks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TowneBank and United Community Banks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 12.01% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.8% of TowneBank shares and 91.7% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.1% of TowneBank shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14% United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35%

For the past year TowneBank was less bullish than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.