Reviewing TowneBank (TOWN)’s and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s results

Both TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 27 3.70 N/A 1.96 14.36 South State Corporation 71 4.14 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TowneBank and South State Corporation. South State Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TowneBank’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. In other hand, South State Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TowneBank and South State Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TowneBank’s upside potential currently stands at 0.15% and an $27 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.2% of TowneBank shares and 80.5% of South State Corporation shares. About 7.5% of TowneBank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year TowneBank was less bullish than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats TowneBank on 8 of the 9 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.