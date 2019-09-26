Reviewing TowneBank (TOWN)’s and Its Rivals results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TowneBank and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 8.90% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing TowneBank and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank N/A 27 14.36 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

TowneBank has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for TowneBank and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

With consensus price target of $27, TowneBank has a potential downside of -3.23%. As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 17.73%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, TowneBank make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TowneBank and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year TowneBank’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TowneBank’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TowneBank does not pay a dividend.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.