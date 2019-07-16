Reviewing TowneBank (TOWN)’s and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s results

We are comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank 26 3.65 N/A 1.96 13.21 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.53 N/A 2.17 15.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TowneBank and First Community Bankshares Inc. First Community Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TowneBank. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TowneBank’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TowneBank and First Community Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. From a competition point of view, First Community Bankshares Inc. has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.8% of TowneBank shares and 42.3% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. 6.1% are TowneBank’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14% First Community Bankshares Inc. -2.5% -2.42% -6.45% -4.31% 2.13% 5.11%

For the past year TowneBank’s stock price has bigger growth than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

First Community Bankshares Inc. beats TowneBank on 9 of the 9 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.