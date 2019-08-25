Reviewing Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)’s and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 17 1.66 N/A 1.31 15.04 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 80 3.55 N/A 5.89 14.48

In table 1 we can see Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Skyworks Solutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 7.6% Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4%

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. are 4.5 and 3.7. Competitively, Skyworks Solutions Inc. has 6.4 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 18.01% and its average price target is $86.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares and 83.5% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 3.85% 17.64% 7.78% 32.73% -4% 33.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.