Reviewing Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)’s and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 16 1.39 N/A 1.32 13.50 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 42 0.00 N/A 0.12 44.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Tower Semiconductor Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0.00% 11.9% 7.7% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0.00% 2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 23.17% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 0.5% respectively. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower Semiconductor Ltd. -2.14% -1% 12.34% 16.6% -28.78% 21.03% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation -1.88% 2.96% 0.39% 31.23% -24.38% 21.73%

For the past year Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.