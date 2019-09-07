Reviewing Tower International Inc. (TOWR)’s and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s results

Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tower International Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tower International Inc. and VOXX International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.2 shows that Tower International Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Tower International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tower International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Tower International Inc. shares and 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation shares. 0.3% are Tower International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of VOXX International Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Tower International Inc. was more bullish than VOXX International Corporation.

Summary

Tower International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors VOXX International Corporation.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.