Reviewing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)’s and Its Peers results

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has 16.07% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.62% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|11.14%
|14.20%
|8.02%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|233.44M
|2.10B
|20.91
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
The potential upside of the rivals is 6.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ToughBuilt Industries Inc.
|1.53%
|-27.44%
|-53.66%
|0%
|0%
|-18.81%
|Industry Average
|1.90%
|3.61%
|5.22%
|11.33%
|7.29%
|14.60%
For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has -18.81% weaker performance while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals have 14.60% stronger performance.
Dividends
ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
