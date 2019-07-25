Reviewing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)’s and Its Peers results

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has 16.07% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.62% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.14% 14.20% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 233.44M 2.10B 20.91

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is 6.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 1.53% -27.44% -53.66% 0% 0% -18.81% Industry Average 1.90% 3.61% 5.22% 11.33% 7.29% 14.60%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has -18.81% weaker performance while ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s rivals have 14.60% stronger performance.

Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.