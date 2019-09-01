Reviewing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)’s and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)’s results

This is a contrast between ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Machine Tools & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 1 0.63 N/A -5.02 0.00 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 28 0.77 N/A 1.64 15.84

Table 1 demonstrates ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 5.3% 4.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ToughBuilt Industries Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. are owned by institutional investors at 16.07% and 22.7% respectively. Insiders held 27.68% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ToughBuilt Industries Inc. 10.88% 50.15% -54.39% -81.23% 0% -58.29% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -1.33% -9.06% -8.99% -16.36% -16.98% -16.91%

For the past year ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. beats ToughBuilt Industries Inc.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.