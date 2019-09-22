Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.