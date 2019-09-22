Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.