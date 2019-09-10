Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 12.42% respectively. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
