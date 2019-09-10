Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 12.42% respectively. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than KBL Merger Corp. IV

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.