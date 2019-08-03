Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $29.83 consensus target price and a 57.75% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.