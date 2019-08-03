Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $29.83 consensus target price and a 57.75% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
