Reviewing Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.