Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 116 5.80 N/A 3.27 41.57 X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. X Financial is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Total System Services Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Total System Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than X Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X Financial 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Total System Services Inc. and X Financial Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.85% for Total System Services Inc. with consensus target price of $124.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Total System Services Inc. and X Financial are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance while X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats X Financial on 10 of the 9 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.