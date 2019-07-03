Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s results

Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 99 5.66 N/A 3.27 30.35 Regional Management Corp. 26 0.99 N/A 2.93 8.23

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and Regional Management Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regional Management Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Total System Services Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Total System Services Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Total System Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Regional Management Corp.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Total System Services Inc. and Regional Management Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Total System Services Inc.’s downside potential is -18.12% at a $106.67 average target price. Competitively Regional Management Corp. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 37.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regional Management Corp. looks more robust than Total System Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Total System Services Inc. and Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 93.6% respectively. 0.5% are Total System Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Regional Management Corp. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. -0.99% -0.53% 7.79% 7.74% 14.3% 21.9% Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has stronger performance than Regional Management Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Total System Services Inc. beats Regional Management Corp.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.