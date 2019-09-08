Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and Golden Bull Limited (:)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and Golden Bull Limited (:) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 114 5.78 N/A 3.27 41.57 Golden Bull Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Total System Services Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

Total System Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Golden Bull Limited’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Total System Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Total System Services Inc. and Golden Bull Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$124 is Total System Services Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -12.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Total System Services Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.