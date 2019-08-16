Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s results

Since Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 109 5.50 N/A 3.27 41.57 Golden Bull Limited 6 1.07 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and Golden Bull Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

Total System Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Golden Bull Limited which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Total System Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Total System Services Inc. and Golden Bull Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Total System Services Inc. has a -2.78% downside potential and a consensus target price of $124.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Total System Services Inc. and Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.