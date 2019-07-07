Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s results

Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 100 5.70 N/A 3.27 30.35 FirstCash Inc. 88 2.43 N/A 3.46 27.44

Table 1 demonstrates Total System Services Inc. and FirstCash Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FirstCash Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Total System Services Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Total System Services Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than FirstCash Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Total System Services Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, FirstCash Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Total System Services Inc. Its rival FirstCash Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.2 respectively. FirstCash Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Total System Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Total System Services Inc. and FirstCash Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Total System Services Inc. is $106.67, with potential downside of -18.67%. Competitively FirstCash Inc. has an average target price of $95, with potential downside of -7.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that FirstCash Inc. seems more appealing than Total System Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of Total System Services Inc. shares and 97.8% of FirstCash Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are FirstCash Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. -0.99% -0.53% 7.79% 7.74% 14.3% 21.9% FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has weaker performance than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors FirstCash Inc. beats Total System Services Inc.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.