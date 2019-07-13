Reviewing Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s results

Both Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services Inc. 102 5.74 N/A 3.27 30.35 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Total System Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Total System Services Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, 360 Finance Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. 360 Finance Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Total System Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Total System Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Total System Services Inc. has a -19.25% downside potential and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Total System Services Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Total System Services Inc. -0.99% -0.53% 7.79% 7.74% 14.3% 21.9% 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65%

For the past year Total System Services Inc. has weaker performance than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Total System Services Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.