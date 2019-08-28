Reviewing TOTAL S.A. (TOT)’s and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s results

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) compete with each other in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOTAL S.A. 54 0.69 N/A 4.34 11.92 Sasol Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.90 11.42

Demonstrates TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Sasol Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TOTAL S.A. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TOTAL S.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol Limited, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOTAL S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sasol Limited 0.00% 7.5% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

TOTAL S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Sasol Limited has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TOTAL S.A. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Sasol Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Sasol Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TOTAL S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TOTAL S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Sasol Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sasol Limited’s average target price is $505, while its potential upside is 2,671.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TOTAL S.A. and Sasol Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 2.3%. Insiders held 8.3% of TOTAL S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TOTAL S.A. -3.76% -7.66% -5.91% -4.49% -19.48% -0.84% Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98%

For the past year TOTAL S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sasol Limited.

Summary

TOTAL S.A. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sasol Limited.

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and trading of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment is also involved in the storage and transportation of natural gas; and generation and trading of power. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins; and specialty chemicals comprising elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,518 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.